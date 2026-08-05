Gran Tierra Selling Colombia, Ecuador Oil Assets For $1.33B

By Al Barbarino ( August 5, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- French oil and gas company Maurel & Prom said Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Gran Tierra Energy's Colombia and Ecuador operations in a $1.33 billion deal, expanding its Latin American footprint with a portfolio that produced about 29,000 barrels of oil per day in the first half of 2026....
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