EU Must Walk Tightrope With Carbon Tax Under WTO Rules
By Eleanor Butler ( August 6, 2026, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers behind the European Union's carbon import tax say the policy supports global climate action while remaining compliant with World Trade Organization rules — although experts note that treating all traders equally can be tricky in practice....
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