Conn. Atty To Fork Over $3,500 For AI Errors In Taco TM Beef

By Brian Steele ( August 5, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge imposed a $3,500 fine on a defense attorney who submitted two motions riddled with AI-generated mistakes in a taco restaurant's trademark battle, finding that although the lawyer expressed remorse and promised to make changes to his verification process, he still showed "subjective bad faith."...
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