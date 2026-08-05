Bath Product-Maker Vi-Jon Gets Interim Cash Use OK In Ch.11

By Yun Park ( August 5, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday granted private-label dry bath product-maker Vi-Jon LLC a range of first-day motions, including a cash management request, allowing the company to continue operating during its Chapter 11 case....
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