Mich. Wineries Fight 'Secret Evidence' In Intervention Bid

By Susan Smiley ( August 5, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A group of northern Michigan wineries on Tuesday urged a federal judge to block a local advocacy group's attempt to introduce "secret evidence" into an ongoing lawsuit between the wineries and Peninsula Township, which they claim is undermining their business in the popular tourist locale. ...
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