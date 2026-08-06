Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Adds Ex-Treasury Crypto Atty

By Jack Rodgers ( August 6, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells Cadwalader has hired a former Treasury Department counsel, who in his last role was the agency's first official dedicated to focusing on digital asset policy and blockchain technology, the firm announced Thursday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.