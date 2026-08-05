Law Grad Employment Remains High As BigLaw Drives Hires

By Aebra Coe ( August 5, 2026, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Class of 2025 law school graduates posted near-record high employment rates, with large law firms hiring more graduates than any other industry category as federal government hiring experienced a significant decline, according to new data released Wednesday....
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