Texas Firm Lands $150M HHS Services Deal For Migrant Kids

By Britain Eakin ( August 5, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it has entered into a $150 million contract with a small Texas law firm to provide legal services to unaccompanied immigrant children, raising concerns from former subcontractors about the firm's experience with immigration matters....
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