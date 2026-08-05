Aetna, Others Hit Pharma Cos. With Xifaxan Pay-To-Delay Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 5, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Health insurance companies Aetna Inc., Health Care Service Corp. and Molina Inc. have sued multiple pharmaceutical companies in Pennsylvania state court in Pittsburgh, alleging that the defendants conspired to delay the release of generic versions of the irritable bowel syndrome drug Xifaxan, in violation of antitrust laws....
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