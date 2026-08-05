Simpson Thacher Witness Takes Aim At PIPE Stocks Claim
By Madison Arnold ( August 5, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP wrapped up its defense Wednesday to a Florida state malpractice suit from the founder of Patriot National Inc. over the firm's handling of a private investment in public equity transaction, with a stock market expert testifying that short selling stock allowed under the deal didn't lead to the insurance services company's downfall....
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