Starbucks Ditched Irish Vodka Without Notice, Producer Says
By Ben Adlin ( August 5, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- An Irish vodka producer sued Starbucks Corp. in Washington state court over accusations the coffee giant broke a contract that required it to give six months' notice before discontinuing its use of the vodka at Starbucks Reserve and Roastery locations in the United States....
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