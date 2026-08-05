Deal Reached In Jump Starter Patent Case On Eve Of Trial

By Ryan Davis ( August 5, 2026, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A settlement was reached in The Noco Co.'s patent suit against Winplus North America Inc. over portable battery jump starters that was set for trial on Friday, but Noco told the court Wednesday that it still intends to appeal a summary judgment ruling in the case....
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