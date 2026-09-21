Connecticut Powerhouse: Pullman & Comley
By Christine DeRosa ( September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Pullman & Comley LLC's highlights this year include helping Connecticut and its utilities implement a sophisticated securitization structure authorizing up to $2.2 billion in rate reduction bonds to cover storm-related expenses and serving as lead bond counsel for the University of Connecticut's record $582 million financing....
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