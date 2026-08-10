Baker Donelson Adds Immigration Atty To Atlanta Office

By Emily Johnson ( August 10, 2026, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has added the owner and attorney for the Law Office of Cheryl Geiser LLC in its Atlanta office, strengthening the firm's immigration practice and labor and employment group....
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