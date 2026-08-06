GOP Sens. Vote To Hold Fauci In Contempt, AGs Open Probe

By Lauren Berg ( August 6, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Senate committee voted along party lines Thursday to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after he declined to answer questions about the government's handling of the pandemic, while the Florida, West Virginia and Louisiana attorneys general are investigating potential "self-dealing" by Fauci during the crisis....
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