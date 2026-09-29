Delaware Powerhouse: Pachulski Stang

By Vince Sullivan ( September 29, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A boutique bankruptcy firm with offices in multiple cities, Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP has leveraged its nine-member Wilmington office into an insolvency force to be reckoned with, representing a diverse roster of clients that includes auto parts supplier Marelli Holdings, satellite communications company Inmarsat Global and creditors of biotech firm Azzur Group....
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