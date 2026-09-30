By Rick Archer ( September 30, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Delaware powerhouse Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is marking its 200th year in business, a year spent representing famous names and corporate giants like Nikola, Bally's, Pfizer and SiriusXM in matters ranging from bankruptcies to patents to corporate disputes....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.