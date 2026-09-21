Michigan Powerhouses: Clark Hill

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill's Michigan lawyers say its deep local roots and growing national platform have positioned it to guide businesses through an increasingly unpredictable legal and economic landscape over the past year, including scoring a precedential victory for Stellantis North America, earning the firm a spot as one of the Law360 2026 Michigan Powerhouses....
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