Data Breach Case Against Allegheny Health Mostly Advances
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 6, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge cleared most of a data breach class action against Allegheny Health System to move forward, leaving the healthcare company and its information technology vendor to face allegations that they are liable for allowing patients' sensitive information stored on internal networks to be compromised by a hacker....
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