Florida Powerhouse: Greenberg Traurig

By Adrian Cruz ( September 23, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- With six offices in Florida and nearly 60 years of experience operating across some of the state's largest markets, Greenberg Traurig LLP has been involved in many of the Sunshine State's highest-profile legal matters, including the development of the recently opened Nu Stadium for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF....
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