Faegre Drinker Hires Ex-USDA Assistant General Counsel

By Jack Rodgers ( August 7, 2026, 12:12 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has hired the U.S. Department of Agriculture's former assistant general counsel of the natural resources and environment division, who is joining the firm's litigation group as counsel in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Thursday....
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