Law Grad Says Hofstra Ignored Heart Attack Mid-Bar Exam

By Andrea Keckley ( August 12, 2026, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Fordham University School of Law graduate accused Hofstra University in New York state court of failing to intervene in time when she had a heart attack in the middle of the July 2025 Bar Exam, refusing to stop the test and discouraging her peers from rendering aid....
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