Wash. Justices Offer Bar Waiver After July Exam Tech Failure
By Rachel Riley ( August 6, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday it's offering to waive the bar exam requirement for first-time applicants who were unable to take the test last week due to an abrupt cancellation driven by technical issues at the Yakima Convention Center where it was scheduled to be administered. ...
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