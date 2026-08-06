Ex-Girardi Atty Gets Probation For Keeping Silent On Theft
By Lauraann Wood ( August 6, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A former Girardi Keese attorney was sentenced to one day time-served and two years of probation Thursday for staying quiet and failing to report disgraced plaintiff's attorney Tom Girardi's theft of millions of settlement dollars owed to Lion Air Flight 620 plane crash victims....
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