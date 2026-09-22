Michigan Powerhouses: Pitt McGehee

By Susan Smiley ( September 22, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An ardent civil rights advocate for 30 years, Pitt McGehee Palmer Bonanni & Rivers earned a spot as one of the Law360 2026 Michigan Powerhouses following a banner year, with the firm successfully challenging governmental immunity, expanding whistleblower protections and pushing to reform the statute of limitations for sexual abuse survivors....
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