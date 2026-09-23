Michigan Powerhouses: Varnum

By Andrea Keckley ( September 23, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Since opening its first office in Grand Rapids over 130 years ago, Varnum has shaped Michigan's legal landscape with its work on high-stakes litigation like a lawsuit seeking more than $220 million in allegedly unpaid promissory notes from a vehicle manufacturer and lucrative deals like the acquisition of a prominent space-tech startup....
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