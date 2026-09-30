North Carolina Powerhouse: Womble Bond Dickinson

By Anna Scott Farrell ( September 30, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP worked on major development projects from its North Carolina offices this year, including a $12.3 million expansion of Pacific Life Insurance Co. and a $17 million transaction in the state's logistics market, while continuing to represent local heavy hitters Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co....
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