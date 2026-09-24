Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Reed Smith

By Jack Rodgers ( September 24, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP is the second-largest firm in Pennsylvania, representing more than half of the state's 50 largest employers. In 2025 and 2026, it argued for and against some of the biggest brands in the world, including representing Nippon Steel in a dispute that gained global attention, PNC in the one of the largest antitrust class action MDLs in history, and arguing against the Philadelphia Phillies....