KKR Buying Medicover's India Business In $1.4B Deal

By Al Barbarino ( August 7, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Global investment firm KKR has agreed to acquire Medicover Hospitals India, Swedish healthcare provider Medicover AB's Indian hospital operations business, in a transaction that values the platform at about €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion)....
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