Nations Defend UN Tax Pact Requiring Treaty Renegotiations

By Kevin Pinner ( August 7, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The idea of creating an obligation to renegotiate tax treaties so they align with the United Nations framework convention on international tax cooperation is receiving support among some member states, according to discussions held Friday....
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