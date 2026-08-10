Welch Allyn, IRhythm Reach Deal To End Patent Dispute
By Adam Lidgett ( August 10, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Welch Allyn Inc. has entered a deal to bring a close to a lawsuit in Delaware federal court accusing iRhythm Technologies Inc. of infringing a series of heart monitor patents after iRhythm had its attempts to challenge some of those patents shot down....
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