Trump Picks Ex-Personal Lawyer As New White House Counsel
By Courtney Bublé ( August 10, 2026, 1:54 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's incoming White House counsel is a former personal attorney for the president who is already working for the White House and was at the U.S. Department of Justice during his first term....
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