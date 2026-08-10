DHS To Require E-Filing Of Certain Immigration Forms

By Ganesh Setty ( August 10, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released an interim final rule Monday enabling U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to mandate electronic filing of some immigration forms, which USCIS said would provide "substantial cost savings and greater efficiency."...
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