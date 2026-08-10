EU Sets Antidumping Duties On Plastic Compound Imports

By Dylan Moroses ( August 10, 2026, 1:02 PM EDT) -- A chemical compound used in plastic production has been found to have been sold at less than fair value in the European Union, and imports from South Korea and Mexico will face antidumping duties, the European Commission announced Monday....
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