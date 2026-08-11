USPTO Simplifies Entry To Patent Bar For Biomedical Grads

By Theresa Schliep ( August 11, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published guidance Tuesday that elevates biomedical science degrees to a list of degrees that earn a person eligibility to take the patent bar exam, saying the move will help with "expanding the admission criteria of the patent bar."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.