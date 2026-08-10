Spa Fights 9th Circ.'s 'Swinging Dicks' Order At High Court

By Jeff Overley ( August 10, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit's rejection of a spa's religious objections to serving transgender customers is incompatible with several major precedents, according to a U.S. Supreme Court petition filed Monday in litigation that soared in prominence when dozens of circuit judges decried a salacious dissent....
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