Ex-Altria Worker Gets Partial 4th Circ. Win In 401(k) Fight

By Grace Elletson ( August 10, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit revived part of an ex-Altria worker's suit claiming the company didn't move quick enough to liquidate his 401(k) assets so he could invest the cash in anticipation of a stock market bump, finding Monday he was improperly denied a contract document for the plan's record keeper....
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