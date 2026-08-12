Feds Enter FCA Suit, Say 3 Health Cos. Overbilled Medicare
By Nadia Dreid ( August 12, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The federal government has intervened in a False Claims Act suit accusing a trio of Colorado healthcare companies of conspiring to file inflated claims for services they never rendered in order to get more money from Medicare and Tricare....
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