How To Approach Rising Foreign Direct Investment Hurdles

By Joshua Gruenspecht, Seth Cowell and Georgia Cooper-Dervan ( August 14, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The global proliferation of foreign direct investment screening regimes — many modeled on, or directly encouraged by, the U.S. — has created a striking transactional irony. U.S. investors themselves now face increasingly intensive regulatory scrutiny in cross-border transactions, including in historically allied jurisdictions....
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