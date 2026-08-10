Trump Pick Confirmed To NCUA As Hauptman Joins PCAOB

By Jon Hill ( August 10, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The National Credit Union Administration is poised for new leadership after senators on Friday confirmed Trump nominee John Crews to its board, whose acting Chairman Kyle Hauptman has departed for a seat on the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board....
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