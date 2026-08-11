Ex-Wells Fargo VP Says Bias, Retaliation Forced Exit

By Taylor Bowie ( August 11, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A senior vice president at Wells Fargo told a North Carolina federal judge he was forced out of his position following biased evaluations and comments from his supervisor about his age, disability and the race of his team members, in a new complaint filed Monday....
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