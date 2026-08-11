Mich. County Urges Panel To Clarify FOIA Duties

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 11, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Wayne County, Michigan, asked a state appeals court Tuesday to determine whether separate offices within the same county must each respond to duplicate public records requests, arguing multiple responses could unnecessarily expose taxpayers to attorney fees and costs....
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