Wis. Hits Vape Co. With $630K Fine For Banned Products

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 12, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota-based company behind the Loon vape brand is challenging in federal court a $630,000 fine that Wisconsin imposed after state regulators discovered banned e-cigarettes at two smoke shops, with the company arguing the penalty is unfair because it did not distribute the vapes to these retailers....
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