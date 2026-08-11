Are your summer associates prepared for a legal career?

The Law360® Pulse Summer Associates Survey

The Law360® Pulse Summer Associates Survey

Are you currently working or have you worked as a summer associate this year?



We would like to know more about how summer associate programs are working this year, including questions about compensation, mentorship, feedback, and guidance.



We will aggregate all responses and will never directly attribute your responses to you.



We count on broad participation to produce meaningful results.



This is the second part of Law360 Pulse's Summer Associates Survey. The results of the first part are available here.

Take the survey

For questions, please contact surveys@law360.com.





