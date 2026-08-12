Cognizant Investor Seeks OK For $5.5M Derivative Case Deal
By Sarah Jarvis ( August 11, 2026, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shareholder has urged a New Jersey federal court to give its final approval for a $5.5 million deal to settle derivative claims that board members of the technology and consulting services company damaged the company and exposed it to liability by paying bribes in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act....
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