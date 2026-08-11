Texas Firm Withdraws From $150M Deal To Rep Migrant Kids
By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 11, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas law firm has withdrawn from consideration for a $150 million award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide legal services to unaccompanied migrant children in government custody....
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