Ex-Raymond James Adviser Fined After Taking $947K In Gifts

By Brian Steele ( August 12, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Connecticut's banking and securities regulator has fined a onetime Raymond James investment adviser agent for borrowing $140,000 from a brokerage client, accepting $947,000 in gifts from two clients and making an inaccurate statement on a form she filed in connection with her next job at Lincoln Investment, according to a consent order....
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