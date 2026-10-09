Up Next At High Court: Criminal Sentences & Video Privacy

By Katie Buehler ( October 9, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will close out its October sitting by hearing oral arguments in two cases that ask what level of deference federal district courts should give to commentary interpreting the federal sentencing guidelines, and what purchases are protected under a video consumer privacy statute....
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