Deal Reached In Class Action Over Botched Calif. Bar Exam

By Emily Sawicki ( August 12, 2026, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A settlement has been reached in a proposed nationwide class action brought by bar applicants against the proctor of the botched February 2025 California bar exam, one month after the California State Bar settled its claims against the proctor....
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