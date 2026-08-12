Mich. Panel Keeps Judicial Hopeful Off Hamtramck Ballot
By Susan Smiley ( August 12, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A disqualified Michigan judicial candidate lost his reinstatement bid after an appellate court panel upheld a state Court of Claims decision saying he is ineligible to run because he failed to satisfy a requirement that he live in the city for a minimum of 30 days prior to the filing deadline....
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